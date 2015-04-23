Watch The Chemical Brothers’ Kaleidoscopic Comeback Video

The Chemical Brothers, one of the most influential electronic acts to ever grace a dancefloor, has returned to action with the announcement of their eighth studio album, Born in the Echoes, to be released on July 17 on Astralwerks.

The video for the album’s first single, “Sometimes I Feel So Deserted,” is a black and green kaleidoscope of morphing visuals, harkening back to a classic era in rave.

Videos by VICE

After a hiatus in which the duo won the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection, toured the world with their hallucinogenic live show and composed a soundtrack for the velodrome at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, the first studio album from the Chemical Brothers in five years will feature appearances from Ali Love, St. Vincent, and Beck. Q-Tip, who last collaborated with the duo on 2005’s “Galvanize” will return on the track “Go.” The record is expected to get a video directed by Michel Gondry who famously worked with the group on 1999’s “Let Forever Be” and 2002’s “Star Guitar.”

Directed by Adam Smith, who was also responsible for the Chem Bros’ 2012 tour film Don’t Think, as well as their clip for “Galvanize” and videos for Wiley and The Streets, the video for ‘Sometimes I Feel So Deserted” is an oscilloscopic extravaganza that has the potential to fry a few retinas over the next few days.

Tracklisting for Born in the Echoes:

1. Sometimes I Feel So Deserted

2. Go (featuring Q-Tip)

3. Under Neon Lights (featuring St. Vincent)

4. EML Ritual (featuring Ali Love)

5. I’ll See You There

6. Just Bang

7. Reflexion

8. Taste Of Honey

9. Born In The Echoes (featuring Cate Le Bon)

10. Radiate

11. Wide Open (featuring Beck)

Pre-order the album here.

Find The Chemical Brothers on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter