WATCH: The Cold-Blooded Rivalry Between Hells Angels and Pagans MC

As two of America’s most notorious outlaw motorcycle gangs, the Hells Angels and Pagans have a fierce and sustained rivalry. Their ongoing violence and animosity, rooted in conflict over territory and influence, are well-known across the East Coast.

VICE’s “United Gangs of America” offers an inside look at such groups, exploring some of the most dangerous gangs in the United States. Featuring exclusive interviews, raw footage, and firsthand accounts, the episodes shed light on the behind-the-scenes operations of even the most secretive gangs.

In the episode Hells Angels vs. Pagans MC: Cold-Blooded Rivals, VICE dives into the longstanding feud between the two most infamous motorcycle gangs. The documentary uncovers the Hells Angels’ and Pagans’ fatal ambushes, violent clashes, and latest conflicts.

Insiders believe the gangs’ relentless feud will come to a head soon, leading to deadly collateral damage on both sides.

You can watch United Gangs of America on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on the VICE TV‬ channel. For this week’s episode, Hells Angels vs. Pagans MC: Cold-Blooded Rivals, see below.