Watch The Distillers Play Their First Show in 12 Years

There are many good arguments against taking videos at rock shows, the best one probably being that a rock concert is a very physical experience, and if you’ve got your phone or camera out the whole time, you might not have that experience to its most full potential. However: on the other hand, if you video it, you can share it with others who couldn’t attend because they’re on the other side of the planet, which is very benevolent.

This is to say, the very kind YouTube user ‘darren zimmet’ took it upon himself to film a few numbers from the momentous occasion of The Distillers’ first show in 12 years (the band announced that they’d be back for 2018 in January), which happened last Wednesday (April 25), at San Diego’s The Casbah, meaning that the rest of us could also get a look at this momentous occasion. The band are, obviously, sounding as furious as ever, and Brody Dalle’s growl of a vocal feels as though it never left our ears. Get a look at “Dismantle Me” above, and “LA Girl,” “Oh Serena,” and “Just Tonight” below, and thank goodness for modern technology.

