Watch the Exclusive Trailer for ‘Love,’ Gaspar Noé’s New Upcoming Film

Watch The VICE Guide to Film with Gaspar Noé and read our recent interview with the filmmaker.

Argentinian auteur Gaspar Noé’s new film, Love, wowed audiences during its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and it’s finally hitting theaters next month. The semi-autobiographical, sexually-charged movie was shot in stereoscopic 3D, and it’s the director’s most narratively ambitious film since 2009’s Enter the Void.

The film follows Murphy, who wakes in his apartment one New Year’s Day to a frantic call from his ex-girlfriend’s mother. His ex, Electra, has been missing for months and her mother fears the worst.

Over the course of a long, rainy day, Murphy finds himself alone in his apartment, reminiscing about the greatest love affair of his life—the two years he spent with Electra.

VICE is premiering the new trailer for Love today, before the film opens in NYC October 30 and hits additional markets and online November 6. Watch it above.