Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will make their first stop in Los Angeles today, kicking off a four city promotional tour for their August 26 boxing match. Both men are grandmaster shit-talkers, so these verbal showdowns may very well be more entertaining than their actual fight.

It’s supposed to start at 4PMET/1PM PT today, but you know Conor will try to be as late as possible to this thing. Watch the mind games begin below: