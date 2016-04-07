Watch the First of Many Trailers for the New Star Wars Movie, ‘Rogue One’

Read: The Voice Actor Behind Admiral Ackbar’s ‘It’s a Trap!’ Has Died



Last April, the world collectively sobbed over that now-iconic The Force Awakens trailer featuring Harrison Ford decked out as Han Solo for the first time in three decades.

Well, it’s April again, which means we get a whole new Star Wars trailer for the world to shed gentle tears over. This time, its a teaser for Rogue One, the first of Disney’s Star Wars “anthology” movies, a.k.a. movies that are set in a galaxy far, far away but aren’t focused strictly on the Skywalker bloodline.

Rogue One is kind of a space heist prequel movie, centered around the Rebellion’s quest to jack the Death Star plans that wound up inside R2-D2 in A New Hope.

The trailer doesn’t have quite the same kick as last year’s—seeing Mon Mothma in her white cloak thing doesn’t inspire the same visceral nostalgia as Han in his vest—but it’s still full of Stormtroopers and AT-ATs and more than enough cool-ass Star Wars shit to get you excited for the movie’s release on December 16.

Disney’s basically planning to roll out a new Star Wars movie each year from now until the films stop making money or humanity is extinguished by the death of the sun, whichever comes first. Episode VIII is coming in 2017 and a Han Solo origin story is slated for 2018, with more to follow, so get used to bugging over a new trailer each April or May from now on.