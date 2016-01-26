Watch the First Trailer for ‘GAYCATION’ with Ellen Page and Ian Daniel

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of new programming. It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve had help from some insanely talented people and we can’t wait to share our first lineup of shows with you.

One new series we’ve been working on is called GAYCATION with Ellen Page and Ian Daniel. In it, Ellen and her best friend Ian set off to explore LGBTQ cultures around the world. From Japan to Brazil to Jamaica to the USA, the two meet some amazing people along the way and hear their stories.

Videos by VICE

Today, we are excited to share the first trailer for GAYCATION. Give it a watch above right now, and be sure to check out the full episodes on VICELAND when the channel launches next month. The premiere episode airs March 2 at 10PM.