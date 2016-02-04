Watch the First Trailer for Our New Comedy Show, ‘FLOPHOUSE’

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of new programming. It’s been a lot of work, but we’re very proud to share what we have been making.

We’ve already released the trailer for our new show, GAYCATION, and for the latest seasons of classic VICE series like BALLS DEEP, Action Bronson’s F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS, NOISEY, and WEEDIQUETTE. Today, we’re bringing you a first look at another new show we’re excited about—the stand-up comedy series FLOPHOUSE, created by Lance Bangs.

FLOPHOUSE is a comedy show with all the comforts of home, featuring comedians like Clare O’Kane and Brandon Wardell. Each episode takes us inside the communal homes of America’s up-and-coming comedians and culminates in an intimate stand-up performance in living rooms, backyards, and garages.

We’ll give you a chance to get inside the lives of comedy’s funniest rising stars once VICELAND goes live at the end of February, but for now, watch the FLOPHOUSE trailer above. The premiere episode airs March 3 at 10:30 PM.