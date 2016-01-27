Watch the First Trailer for Our New Season of ‘BALLS DEEP’

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of new programming. It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve had help from some insanely talented people and we can’t wait to share our first lineup of shows with you.

We’ve already released a trailer for our new show, GAYCATION, with Ellen Page, but not everything will be brand new—we’ll also be resurrecting some classic VICE series you already know and love and whatever.

One of these shows is BALLS DEEP, where intrepid host Thomas Morton hangs out with different groups of people and gives their lives a try. It’s sort of like a foreign-exchange program, but for subcultures instead of countries. And there’s only one student in it.

Today, we are excited to share the first trailer for the new season of BALLS DEEP, where Thomas meets up with Pentecostal ministers, high school seniors, tugboat captains, and more.

Give the trailer a watch above right now, and be sure to check out the full series on VICELAND when the channel launches next month. The premiere episode airs March 2 at 11 PM.