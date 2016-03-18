Watch the Trailer for Our New VICELAND Show, ‘STATES OF UNDRESS’

On February 29, we launched our new 24-hour cable channel, VICELAND. It’s been a lot of work getting the thing off the ground, but we’ve had help from some insanely talented people, and we’re really proud of how it’s come together.

You can already watch free episodes of VICELAND shows like BALLS DEEP and GAYCATION online now, but soon we’ll be bringing you a whole new show—the fashion and travel series STATES OF UNDRESS.

Follow host Hailey Gates as she explores fashion scenes from all over the world, addressing the issues that the industry often ignores and investigating what the rest of the world is wearing, and why.

Today, we’re excited to share the first trailer for STATES OF UNDRESS. You can give it a watch above and keep your eyes peeled for the series premiere coming March 30 on VICELAND.