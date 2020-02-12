The First Trailer for ‘The French Dispatch’ Is Peak Wes Anderson

The first trailer for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch hit Twitter this morning, and it promises a film that ticks all the boxes of an Anderson classic—distant shots of beautiful buildings, pastel-hued color palettes, and a totally stacked ensemble cast of Anderson regulars and newcomers including Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson.

With a storyline that seem a little bit like The New Yorker, The French Dispatch centers on an American newspaper’s Paris outpost, and it’s been called Anderson’s “love letter to journalists.” The film hits theaters on July 24, but until then, you can watch the trailer here.

