Watch the Golden State Warriors Celebrate Winning the NBA Championship

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 in Game 6 to win their first NBA Championship since 1975. Following the game, it was family time with the usual suspects: Steph, Riley, and the rest of the Currys, but Klay Thompson’s dad Mychal was also on hand, as was Andre Iguodala’s son. Which must have been a particularly cool moment for him, because he just watched his dad win the NBA Finals MVP award. Look how psyched he is that his dad met Bill Russell.

