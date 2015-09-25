Watch the Grainy, Retro-Looking Trailer for Zomby’s Two New EPs

British producer Zomby is simultaneously unleashing two EPs called Let’s Jam 1 and Let’s Jam 2 via London’s XL Recordings on October 9. Each EP will be a standalone body of work, and was recorded between XL’s West London studios and Zomby’s place. According to a press release, the London-based artist will return to his roots making “instinctive, enigmatic, club-focused music.” From the 59-second trailer Zomby’s just teased, the eight tracks, with names like “Bloom” and “Peroxide,” are built for sweaty nights on the dancefloor. Check out the grainy, VHS-quality video below, and watch out for a new track from the EP next week.

Tracklist

Let’s Jam 1

1. Surf I

2. Surf II

3. Slime

4. Acid Surf

Let’s Jam 2

1. Neon

2. Bloom

3. Peroxide

4. Xenon

The new EPs will be released digitally in North America on October 9 and physically on October 16. The UK will see a simultaneous release on October 9.

