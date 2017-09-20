Watch the Intense New Trailer for Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’

The latest edition to Netflix’s Marvel universe, joining Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, is The Punisher. Played with ferocity by Jon Bernthal ( The Walking Dead, Sicario), this new series sees main character Frank Castle exact revenge for the death of his wife and kids, while uncovering a mountain of bullshit in New York City’s underworld.

Netflix has been sparing about releasing small teasers about the show, but in this new trailer you get a window into Castle’s family life and the tragedy that pushed him to a life of vengeance.

Like the rest of the Marvel characters Netflix has brought to life, The Punisher is a complicated anti-hero but this series is markedly different in its tone and is expected to be more violent and intense. The trailer alone takes his brutality to the blood-spattered edge of the Marvelverse.

The full series premieres on Netflix later this year.

