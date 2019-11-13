Watch the Live Trump Impeachment Testimony

WASHINGTON — Congress has spent more than a month talking to more than a dozen witnesses to find out whether President Trump used taxpayer dollars to extort Ukraine into investigating his political rivals. Now comes the public part.

A pair of career diplomats who delivered some of the most damaging private testimony about the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Ukraine will appear together Wednesday morning.

Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, a top State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy, are set to begin their testimony to the House Intelligence Committee at 10 a.m.

Democrats hope these officials will help them make the case to the American people that Trump deserves to be removed from office. Republicans, meanwhile, hope to discredit the witnesses, raise questions about what Trump actually knew and did, and argue that since the Ukraine aid got released eventually there’s nothing to impeach him for.

