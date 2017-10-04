Watch the Messy, Distorted Trailer for the New Yeah Yeah Yeahs Doc

This article originally appeared on Noisey.

If the news that the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were reissuing their classic debut album Fever to Tell wasn’t rad enough, the band is making that package into something even more complete with the announcement that a new documentary called There Is No Modern Romance will be bundled with the vinyl release.

The film follows the band on their 2003 UK tour, according to NME, and apparently focuses on their “near downfall” during this time as well. If the rough-and-tumble, intentionally volume-blasted trailer is anything to go by, it’ll be their Oasis: Supersonic moment. You can watch the trailer above.

Phil is on Twitter.