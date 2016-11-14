Watch the Most Awkward Shoulder Bump of 2016 in Drake and 21 Savage’s New Video “Sneakin”

Drake along 21 Savage released a music video for “Sneakin” and by released a music video, we mean accidentally filmed over top of a VHS tape with old episodes of Doug . The video features Drake in fur (probably an early Christmas gift to himself), cars, women, and a cave/hot tub scene. Drizzy, true to form, has provided the world with yet another GIF-gold moment: The two rappers simulate receiving blow jobs to 21 Savage’s verse, and Drake is obviously way too into it and bumps 21 Savage’s shoulder. Apparently, when the 6ix God receives oral, he gets possessed by the soul of a “Thriller” extra. Savage does everything he can to look down at his feet, probably because they were on the ninth take. Drake wanted to get the scene right; Savage probably just wanted to eat some fruit roll ups from his inexplicably large backpack.

Watch the video below (Skip to 1:39 to witness the magic):

Devin Pacholik is a writer based in Saskatchewan. Follow him on Twitter.

