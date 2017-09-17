Watch The National’s Full Sounds from a Safe Harbour Performance

European TV network Arte have graciously been broadcasting and uploading parts of this weekend’s Sounds from a Safe Harbour festival, held in Cork, Ireland. Yesterday, they shared Bon Iver’s 85-minute performance from the Cork Opera House and it’s well worth watching that in full. This morning, they’ve given us The National’s full Saturday night headline slot from the same venue. It’s heavy on tracks from their excellent new record, Sleep Well Beast, but there’s still space for older cuts like “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “Apartment Story,” and “Fake Empire,” which Matt Berninger slyly refers to as “the first song we wrote for Karl Rove.” Justin Vernon of Bon Iver joins the band for “Guilty Party” and “Day I Die,” Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan steps in for “Carin at the Liquor Store,” and the set closes with a cover of Cat Power’s “Maybe Not.”



