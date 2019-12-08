Watch the NATO Cool Kids Bully Trump on ‘SNL’

Last Tuesday, cameras at Buckingham Palace caught footage of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mocking Trump alongside other world leaders at a recent NATO summit in London. Trump quickly fired back at Trudeau as “two-faced,” Joe Biden repacked the clip into a campaign ad, and this weekend, Saturday Night Live took a swing at the news in the show’s latest cold open—starring Jimmy Fallon as a bully Trudeau. The whole thing is perfect. Just give it a watch:

Paul Rudd and James Cordon also make appearances as French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, respectively, who giggle and gossip about Alec Baldwin’s Trump as he stands, sadly, looking for a seat in the NATO cafeteria.

“We would love to see you talk and chew at the same time, but we promised this seat to a friend,” Rudd’s Macron says, before they tell Trump to go sit with Latvia or something. Finally, Trump winds up with an “IMPEACH ME!” sign on his back.

No wonder the guy wants to leave NATO. Give the entire eight-minute sketch a watch above.