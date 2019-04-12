Watch the New, Awesome Trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

The trailer for Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker just premiered at the Star Wars Celebration—a fan convention where Disney is showing off the latest in all things Star Wars—in Chicago, and it looks awesome.

With the new film, a saga that’s lasted for generations is coming to an end. The tale of the Skywalker family, which George Lucas began in 1977, is coming to a close with director JJ Abrams.

In the trailer, wee see Rey tread across sandy dunes and hear a familiar voice—Luke Skywalker. “We’ve passed on all we know,” he says. “A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.” Rey activates her lightsaber, force flips into the air, and takes on a low flying First Order starfighter without backup.

The gang’s all here. Lando Calrissian flies the Millenium Falcon. Kylo Ren reforges his mask. Finn, Poe, and C3P0 dodge blaster fire. General Leia embraces Rey. Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C3P0, BB-8, and Rey stare over a stormy sea that seems to house the wreckage of a Death Star.

“We’ll always be with you,” Luke intones. “No one’s ever really gone.” The screen fades to black and the cackling laughter of Emperor Palpatine fills the silence.

On stage at the Star Wars Celebration, after the lights came up, Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid stood before the crowd. “Roll it again,” he said in his Palpatine voice. And they did.

Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20, 2019.

