Watch the New Episode of Chef’s Night Out: Sauna, Shots & Karaoke in Helsinki

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The latest episode of MUNCHIES’ Chef’s Night Out follows chef Dani Hänninen through a Helsinki day that starts the right way: foraging for wild ingredients, heading out on the water, and cooking up some of Finland’s best produce.

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As the day winds down, Dani brings together a group of Helsinki’s best chefs and restaurant owners for an evening that takes in a sauna sesh, a plunge into the sea, good wine, and plenty of food and drink shared among friends. Naturally, it ends in karaoke.

This episode of Chef’s Night Out takes a rare look at Helsinki through the eyes of the people who know it best — a city where cold-water swims sit comfortably alongside serious cooking, and where the food scene feels less about single-star ambition and more about who you’re sharing the table with. Somewhere between the foraging and the final singalong, it becomes pretty clear: Helsinki has cultural and culinary hotspots worth discovering at every turn, and Dani’s crew knows exactly where to find them.

Watch it now on VICE.