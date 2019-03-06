Watch the New ‘GoT’ Trailer, Now with Gleeful Commentary from Jaime Lannister

The long, long, long-awaited trailer for Game of Thrones season eight finally dropped on Tuesday, and the thing is two minutes of basically every character ever gearing up for all-out war. The whole trailer is very dark and stoic, since everyone is acutely aware that they’re about to do battle against an army of goddamn ice zombies for the fate of all living beings. But at this point, just about any Game of Thrones footage is a goddamn joy to watch, no matter how gloomy it is.

Because it’s here! It’s finally here! After months of frustratingly tiny teasers, HBO has bestowed upon us mere mortals an actual, honest-to-God trailer. And it turns out that we aren’t the only ones who are excited about it. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the actor who plays Jaime Lannister, filmed himself geeking out over the trailer, too—and the whole thing is truly a delight.

Please enjoy:



Coster-Waldau posted the video on his Instagram Tuesday evening as he sat down to watch the trailer that “just dropped.” He films the whole trailer on his laptop screen, which has a pretty bad glare and doesn’t help make the already-dark footage any clearer.

But the fun part isn’t the trailer itself—it’s Coster-Waldau’s excited commentary throughout the entire thing. He punctuates the clip with periodic shouts of “Come on, Jon!” and “Ar-yyy-a!” and even a “Kiss!” when Grey Worm and Missandei share a smooch. And when Jaime Lannister himself pops up to deliver his one line in the trailer, Coster-Waldau eagerly chimes in alongside his on-screen alter-ego, “I intend to keep that promise!”

The entire Instagram video is just extraordinarily charming. It’s nice to see that even the Game of Thrones cast is excited about the show’s return—though Coster-Waldau is likely just happy he doesn’t have to suffer through any grueling, 55-day shoots anymore.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones premieres April 14 on HBO.

