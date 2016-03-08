The New Trailer for Season Six of ‘Game of Thrones’: Violence, Swords, Dragons, and Violence

There are spoilers for the first five seasons of Game of Thrones ahead, obviously.

Game of Thrones is about to sail into uncharted territory. At the end of last season, the TV show surpassed its source material—George RR Martin’s epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire. As of now, Martin isn’t even close to finishing the sixth book, much less the seventh, which means it’s hard to know exactly what to expect for season six, since we’ve got no books to go on and HBO has opted not to give advance screeners to reviewers.

Videos by VICE

HBO has tempted us with teasers and set photos for the past few months, but we got our first real look at the upcoming season on Tuesday, with the release of the official trailer.

The trailer starts somberly, reminding us of the various precarious situations the characters were left in at the end of last season: Jon Snow murdered by his own men in Castle Black, Daenerys captured by a new Dothraki horde, and Tyrion left to rule a foreign city on the brink of civil war. From there, we see Cersei’s ex-incestuous lover Lancel Lannister—now a member of the violent religious order the Faith Militant—tell her, “Order your man to step aside or there will be violence.” Cersei doesn’t hesitate. “I choose violence.” (On GoT, that’s always an applause line.)

And that’s exactly what we are in for this season: Violence, revenge, and probably a few dragons. Even kindly Davos is seen saying, “I’ve never been much of a fighter, apologies for what you’re about to see,” before unsheathing his sword.

Perhaps this is exactly what the show needs to pull fans back in, after so many seasons of seeing their favorite characters die one after another and a somewhat subpar season five. At this point, there are only a few characters left to root for—and we’re ready for them to get some revenge already.