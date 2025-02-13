WATCH: The ‘Passport Bros’ in Search of King Treatment in Colombia

Follow the Leader is a four-part series exploring some of the most intriguing fringe cultures across the Americas.

In the documentary series, host Jamali Maddix speaks with some unique individuals, from committed predator hunters to 14-year-old gang members. Follow the Leader is only available in the US but shared in its entirety on the VICE YouTube channel.

The first episode saw Jamali meet with controversial predator hunters who’ve made it their mission to target and confront online child predators. You can watch that episode here.

In the latest episode of Follow the Leader, Jamali heads to Medellín, Colombia, to meet with the “Passport Bros,” the men who left America in hopes of meeting, dating, and even marrying Colombian women who will treat them like kings.

The Passport Bros appear to live the dream, partying in houses full of beautiful women who cook delectable meals—all with a gorgeous backdrop. This kind of luxury and “respect” is not readily available in America, they claim.

“Men are becoming weaker [and] women are becoming more entitled,” one of the Passport Bros said. “When you go overseas to other countries, you can find more traditional values and women who respect men.”

So, the Bros take to the streets, scoping out attractive women and approaching them with flattering remarks. This act, of course, poses potential risks, especially when using dating apps in the country, as many use them to lure in victims they then drug and rob. The U.S. Embassy has even issued warnings after such incidents resulted in deaths.

This community of pickup artists “started as a men’s health movement,” according to one member, but has led to “women-bashing” and misogynistic ideologies, as well as dangerous acts. Still, the passport bros persist—and share their message online, feeding a growing culture that’s progressing too far in the wrong direction.

You can watch the second episode of Follow the Leader below. To learn more about the series, head here to read our interview with Jamali.