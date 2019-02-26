Watch the Psychedelic Cactus Giving People a Spiritual High on All 4

VICE’s resident drug anthropologist still has some psychoactive substances he’d like to explore.

Let Hamilton Morris take you to the Andean highlands of Peru, where he embarks on a quest to discover how local shamans use the San Pedro cactus for powerful medicinal purposes. Exploring the cactus that is said to hold psychedelic properties, watch Hamilton explore the plant’s rumoured spiritual high on All 4 here.

After tasting hallucinogenic fish brains in Madagascar and infiltrating the underground shroom trade in season one, Hamilton takes a deep dive into the world’s most potent mind-altering substances, seeking out proponents, experts and cultivators of DMT, peyote, and kratom in the second season of Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, which is available to watch free on All 4.

