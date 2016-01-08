Watch the Psychotropical Video for Animal Collective’s “FloriDada”

Everybody’s favorite whimsical psychonauts, Animal Collective, are gearing up to drop their new album, Painting With, in February. Today, we get a peek at what’s in store, with the hallucinogenic and strangely erotic video for the LP’s first single, “FloriDada.” The video tells “an alien love story touchingly human and awash in Technicolor,” the band says, and includes lots of cosmic imagery of dancing planets and the Florida peninsula wiggling around all happy and stuff.

It was directed and produced by another collective—the Brooklyn-based crew PFFR, who starred in the delightfully dark MTV2 show Wonder Showzen and have worked on a number of Adult Swim series. Those predisposed to epileptic fits should be advised: “the video has been identified to potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy,” the clip’s preface warns. Everyone else, get ready to dive into the warm, weird Florida water.