Watch the Rap Monument in Full

Well, here it is. The Rap Monument, Noisey’s gazillion-rapper posse cut produced by Hudson Mohawke, is available for streaming in full above. It is dope as fuck.

Read the full list of rappers involved (in order of appearance) below:

Pusha T

Bryant Dope

Go Dreamer

Retch

Nipsey Hussle

Problem

Danny Brown

Mayhem Lauren

Raekwon da Chef

Vado

​Kilo Kish

Flatbush Zombies

Renegade El Rey

Rockie Fresh

Pill

Bodega Bamz

Remy Banks

Killer Mike

Del Harris

YG

CyHi da Prince

Young Thug

Aston Matthews

Prodigy

SL Jones

Nasty Nigel

Bobby Creekwater

Action Bronson

Heems

Mike G

Yak Ballz

Zebra Katz

Two-9

Alexander Spit

ScottyATL

Da$h