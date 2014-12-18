Watch the Rap Monument in Full

Well, here it is. The Rap Monument, Noisey’s gazillion-rapper posse cut produced by Hudson Mohawke, is available for streaming in full above. It is dope as fuck.
Read the full list of rappers involved (in order of appearance) below:
Pusha T
Bryant Dope
Go Dreamer
Retch
Nipsey Hussle
Problem
Danny Brown
Mayhem Lauren
Raekwon da Chef
Vado
Kilo Kish
Flatbush Zombies
Renegade El Rey
Rockie Fresh
Pill
Bodega Bamz
Remy Banks
Killer Mike
Del Harris
YG
CyHi da Prince
Young Thug
Aston Matthews
Prodigy
SL Jones
Nasty Nigel
Bobby Creekwater
Action Bronson
Heems
Mike G
Yak Ballz
Zebra Katz
Two-9
Alexander Spit
ScottyATL
Da$h