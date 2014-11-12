Watch: The Soundtracked Rosetta Landing, Composed by the Guy who Wrote ‘Chariots of Fire’

Epic moments in history deserve epic soundtracks. This morning the European Space Agency announced that its decades-long Rosetta mission had succeeded in landing a probe called Philae onto the surface of the massive Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko. In celebration of the nearly 4,000,000,000-mile trek, the ESA called upon Vangelis—yes, the same Vangelis who wrote Chariots of Fire—to compose Arrival, Philae’s Journey, and Rosetta’s Waltz, three songs in celebration of the monumentous effort.

Our sister publication Motherboard explains that we’ll soon have a lot more to celebrate, including, “a full panorama of the landing site with a section in 3D, high-res images of the surface, analysis of the composition of the comet’s surface materials,” and more. The Twitter embodiments of Rosetta and Philae have been celebrating too, quipping back and forth to one another about the developments of mission in first person.

So what was the view like on the way down to #67P @philae2014? #CometLanding — ESA Rosetta Mission (@ESA_Rosetta) November 12, 2014

.@ESA_Rosetta See for yourself! ROLIS imaged #67P when we were just 3km away! Glad I can share. #CometLanding pic.twitter.com/b6mcid2fsn — Philae Lander (@Philae2014) November 12, 2014

Vangelis is excited about the landing as well, according to the accomapnying ESA statement, going so far as to say, “Mythology, science and space exploration are subjects that have fascinated me since my early childhood. And they were always connected somehow with the music I write.” Now, sit back and let his spaceworthy jams wash over you, combined with some stellar comet footage in the official Rosetta music videos below:

