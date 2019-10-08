Watch the ‘South Park’ Episode That Got the Show Banned in China

South Park has been busy pissing off everyone from Barbara Streisand to the Church of Scientology since before the turn of this century, but now, the long-running show managed to make a new and even bigger enemy: the entire Chinese government.

Last Wednesday, South Park aired “Band in China,” a new episode poking fun at the way Hollywood has started bowing to Chinese censorship laws, China lashed out at South Park by literally scrubbing the entire show from its internet. It’s a brain-bleedingly bonkers move, and show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have responded in typical South Park fashion—by penning an extremely tongue-in-cheek “apology” to China and releasing the entire episode online.

“We too love money more than freedom and democracy,” the duo said in their statement. “Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

China, unsurprisingly, has not accepted their gracious apology (and it remains to be seen whether this whole thing is just a meta-stunt), but at least now you can watch “Band in China” online for free. Head over to the Comedy Central site to check it out.