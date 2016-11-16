Watch the Spice Girls Rip into This “Chauvinist Pig” in Leaked Footage from 1997

Photo via video



Women, in case you were wondering, do not like to be told what to wear, especially if the person telling them is a man. They also internally implode when men say the reasoning for wearing specific kinds of clothes is because it shows off (or “enhances”) their cleavage or midriff. Insert whichever objectified body part you wish, we’re not here for it and are eternally visualizing men like the fiery dumpster trash that they are when they broach this subject. I mean, not all women, for sure. Some women are victims of internalized misogyny.



But nonetheless, this newly leaked footage of The Spice Girls ripping into the human equivalent of runny mashed potatoes for daring to suggest a more sexualized look is *kisses fingers* perfect. While The Spice Girls were doing a shoot in 1997 for an ad… about something involving school uniforms, a problematic and exceptionally boring straight male fantasy, the director dared to ask MEL B of all people to show more cleavage and midriff. The two-minute long clip (slice of heaven, or however you want to think of it) begins with Mel B asking the director—himself wearing a lime green v-neck like he should ever be doling out fashion advice—if he was the one who had made that remark. He dumbly, though he probably thought was cool, replies, “might’ve been”, like that kind of vagueness is for sure going to get him compliments, before saying “it is every man’s fantasy.” Scary Spice decidedly tells him to fuck right off.

Videos by VICE

Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell also come through in the clutch telling him why this kind of behaviour is stupid. Beckham, my actual queen, says “it’s not sunny, stop trying to look cool” and takes the cheap sunglasses off his forehead, dangling them in front of the camera. Not all heroes wear capes.

Sarah MacDonald is a staff writer for Noisey Canada. Slander her on Twitter.