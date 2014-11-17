Watch the Stars Cascade Over Canyons in this Swirling Night Sky Timelapse

The Wave, a rolling network of rust-colored rock formations in the Arizona desert, attracts photographers from all over the world. Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mehmedinović are timelapse filmmakers who saw the massive sandstone canyons as an opportunity to do something new with their art, and thus WAVELIGHT was conceived.

Videos by VICE

“As far as I know, this is the first astrophotography timelapse ever filmed at this amazing location,” Heffernen told The Creators Project about their new timelapse video, which first premiered on the nature show BBC Earth. The astrophotography technique he and Mehmedinović used to capture the stars didn’t just turn them into classic circular star trails, but rather, sweeping spirals of light that clash with the layers of sediment exposed in the Wave’s sandstone facades. The swirling stars call to mind the countless eons of erosion that cut The Wave into the sandstone, and create an evening vista that might make even van Gogh jealous. Check out images of WAVELIGHT below:

Visit Heffernan’s’ website and Mehmedinović’s homepage to bask in more gorgeous timelapses.

Related:

Breathtaking Timelapse Of Los Angeles Will Give You Chills

What’s The Difference Between A Timelapse And Hyperlapse?

[Video] Stunning Timelapse Sheds New Light On California

How One Filmmaker Engineered A New Take On The Timelapse