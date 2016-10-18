Watch The Telenovelas New Video for “Future Echoes” and Call Your Mom, For Once

​Ever sat down with your mom and flipped through old pages in family scrapbooks from before you were born? Well if not, you definitely should, because you never call her, and your drug-addled, winter-depressed brain could use a warm, familiar trip down memory lane. A flashback to simpler times where your self-important, modern persona was still in its formative infancy.

That’s the kind of nostalgia you’ll find in the new video from Copenhagen power-pop quartet The Telenovelas​ for new single “Future Echoes” – our first look at their debut album ​Wino​na, forever, ​set to drop in early 2017. Dreamy, melodic riffs couple with hopeful yet vulnerable vocals as we’re taken through 8mm home recordings from the family archive of guitarist Anders Bak Mejlvang and his brother, Lasse Bak Mejlvang, who directed the video.

Set at their childhood summer house, with the band reappearing in that exact same place, the video is a quaint, ouroboros​-like time loop where it’s hard to tell now from then and good from bad.

So cheer up mate, accept that you’re way older now than you used to be and enjoy this sedated but groovy blast from the past. And call your mom. She misses you.

You can catch The Telenovelas live December 3rd at Studenterhuset in Copenhagen.