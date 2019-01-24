Watch the Terrifying Trailer for ‘Lords of Chaos’

After Mayhem frontman Per Yngve Ohlin, better known by the stage name Dead, died by suicide at the age of 22 in 1991, the bloody and infamous Norwegian Black Metal scene that he’d helped to launch began to unspool. It was bloody, satanic, and marred by murder from within, and the eyes of the world’s news media were locked in. Lords of Chaos, a new Vice Studios film about the notorious band, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and it’s coming to theaters in the US on February. Directed by Bathory’s Jonas Akerlund, it stars Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Jack Kilmer, and Sky Ferreira, all succumbing to chaos. Watch the trailer for the film at the top of the page.

