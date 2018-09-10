Watch the Trailer for a New Documentary About the Most Hated Filmmaker in Video Games

I think Uwe Boll is the worst director of all time. He built a career making low-budget, low-effort film adaptations of video games, then getting into fights with the fans of those video games, upset at his poor handling of their favorite franchises.

From House of the Dead to Alone in the Dark to Postal, his films are so bad that they don’t even work as ironic entertainment. Boll makes willfully bad video game adaptations and ultra violent schlock that even the most jaded stoner would turn off in favor of finding something funny to watch on YouTube. Postal—his 2007 of a video game of the same name—famously opens in the cockpit of an airplane about to crash into the twin towers on 9/11 while terrorists argue about how many virgins they’re supposed to have in heaven.

Videos by VICE

Despite this, he somehow still managed to raise money to direct more movies based on video games, which always ended up a critical disaster. Why would the companies that own these video game franchises cooperate? Why would people keep giving him money to do this? Why would Ben Kingsley, an Oscar winner, agree to act in his movie, given his reputation? Fuck You All: The Uwe Boll Story, is a new documentary that looks into these questions.

Boll is terrible and he doesn’t give a fuck and he hates you. That seems to be the gist of the trailer, a collection of interviews with Boll and his co-workers intercut with behind-the-scenes footage of him being an asshole on set.

“I don’t have a lot of respect to [sic] other people,” Boll says. It’s an ethos that comes through in every single one of his movies and all his interactions with critics and fans. The ultimate expression of this came in 2006 when Boll challenged critical bloggers to join him in a boxing ring and face punishment. Some, including Something Awful founder Richard Lowtax, accepted the challenge. Boll beat beat them mercilessly.

Fuck You All: The Uwe Boll Story was made by Prairie Coast Films and is touring the festival circuit right now.