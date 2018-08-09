Watch the Trailer for a Powerful New Documentary About War Reporting

In February of 2012, Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy entered Homs, Syria, illegally, to report from the front lines of the conflict. Their assignment was to cover the plight of the Syrians under siege from their government. When the makeshift media centre in Homs was hit by artillery fire from the Syrian army, also in February of 2012, Colvin was tragically killed, while Conroy managed to find his way out.

Under the Wire, the latest documentary feature from BAFTA-winner Chris Martin (The War on Democracy), follows the pair’s entry into Syria and Conroy’s escape, with narration from Conroy, testimony from fellow reporters and interviews with their Syrian interpreter, Colvin’s friends and her editor, in order to authentically retell their story. Placed alongside footage shot by Conroy in Syria, as well as reconstructions, Under the Wire is based on the book of the same name by Conroy, and made its world premiere at Sheffield Doc/Fest to a standing ovation and critical acclaim.

Videos by VICE

Out on the 7th of September, the film is a testament to the unseen bravery of war correspondents, and a crucial insight into the commitment and grit that the job entails.



‘Under the Wire’ is in UK cinemas and on demand from the 7th of September. Book tickets for the UK Q&A tour here.