Taron Egerton and His Glasses Become Elton John in ‘Rocketman’ Trailer’

With Bohemian Rhapsody receiving five Academy Award nominations and grossing over $800 million worldwide, music biopics are about to have a moment. This week, Netflix unveiled the trailer for its Mötley Crüe film The Dirt while today, Paramount shared a new preview of their forthcoming Elton John movie Rocketman.

Hitting U.S. theaters on May 31, 2019, Rocketman claims to be an “epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.” Where Bohemian Rhapsody had star Rami Malek’s prosthetic teeth, this movie will feature lead role Taron Egerton wearing large glasses and basically transforming himself into the artist born Reginald Dwight. As the trailer proves, Egerton is up for the assignment, providing his own vocals on a pretty stellar rendition of “Tiny Dancer.”

The movie is also set to feature Jamie Bell as John’s songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin; Bryce Dallas Howard plays John’s mother, Sheila Eileen while Richard Madden will be John’s manager, John Reid. Daniel Fletcher, who took over Bohemian Rhapsody after director Bryan Singer was fired by Fox, directed Rocketman while Billy Elliot playwright Lee Hall wrote the screenplay. Elton John is currently on an extensive farewell tour and his music was covered by artists like Lady Gaga, Florence and the Machine, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, and more in the tribute albums Revamp and Restoration. Watch the trailer at the top of the page.