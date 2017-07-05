Watch the Trailer for James Van Der Beek’s ‘What Would Diplo Do?’

On August 3, VICELAND will drop a brand new scripted TV series that takes you globetrotting with Diplo—or at least a fictionalized version played by James Van Der Beek.

In What Would Diplo Do? Van Der Beek plays the Mad Decent producer, model, and DJ who has no problem bringing thousands of concertgoers to their feet, but has a hard time working with people one-on-one. In the first trailer for the series, we see the entertainer throw a violin in a blender in search of “new sounds,” running naked from a hotel room, sword-fighting onstage, and butting heads with his entourage.

Videos by VICE

Check out the trailer above and make sure to catch the premiere on VICELAND at 9 PM on Thursday, August 3.

Want to know if you get VICELAND? Head here to find out how to tune in.