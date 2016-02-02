Watch the Trailer for Our New Season of ‘F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS’

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of new programming. It’s been a lot of work, but we’ve had help from some insanely talented people and we can’t wait to share our first lineup of shows with you.

We’ve already released a trailer for our new show, GAYCATION, and one for our latest season of the classic series BALLS DEEP, but some other great VICE shows are making the leap to TV too, like Action Bronson’s series F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS.

F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS chronicles the life and eating habits of rap’s greatest bon vivant and follows Bronson as he tours the world with his long-time friends and collaborators, Meyhem Lauren and Big Body Bes.

Give the trailer a watch above, and be sure to check out the full series when the channel launches next month. The premiere episode airs March 3 at 10 PM.