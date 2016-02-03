Watch the Trailer for Our New Season of ‘WEEDIQUETTE’

On February 29, VICE will launch our new TV channel, VICELAND—a 24-hour cable channel featuring hundreds of hours of new programming. It’s been a lot of work, but we’re very proud to share what we have been making.

We’ve already released the trailer for our new show, GAYCATION, and for our latest seasons of the classic VICE series BALLS DEEP and Action Bronson’s F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS. Today, we’re bringing you the first look at the new season of another old favorite that’s making the leap to TV—WEEDIQUETTE, the 420 show that is like no other.

In the series, VICE correspondent Krishna Andavolu chronicles the science, culture, and economics of the emerging “green” economy. Each episode of WEEDIQUETTE explores the impact of marijuana legalization across the United States and internationally, examining how people on all sides of this issue are reacting to the growing popularity and acceptance of this remarkable plant.

There are many players in the weed revolution, each one with a story, and we’ll be giving them all a chance to tell their tale when VICELAND goes live at the end of February.

Give the WEEDIQUETTE trailer a watch above. The first episode airs March 1 at 11 PM.