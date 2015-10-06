Watch the Trailer for Our New Series ‘Food Hacking’

Food Hacking re-imagines how people cook and eat. Join host Simon Klose on his exploration of food prepared by activists, techies, and even robots as he takes a close look at the food disruptors who are mapping out new boundaries of Japanese cuisine. In stories with social and environmental implications, this documentary series examines what other shows don’t: innovation and great flavors—in one big bite.

In the first episode, Simon meets a Japanese researcher who shows us how to use virtual reality to make a cookie taste like five different things. Later, we take a bite of some of Tokyo’s best video game cuisine at Capcom Café: the Resident Evil meringue brain cake. Stay tuned on MUNCHIES as we delve deeper into the world of food and tech, and check out the trailer below for a sneak peek of what’s to come.