watch the trailer for season 2 of the ‘chilling adventures of sabrina’

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gave a much needed update to our favorite young witch (apologies Hermione), casting Kiernan Shipka as the demon-beset heroine. On April 5, the teen scream queen returns for a second season, and from the trailer, it looks like this one is going to be even more darkly camp.



The trailer starts with Sabrina setting her high school alight, which, while lacking in subtlety, is an effective way to voice one’s displeasure, before cutting to a party which seems to feature lots of shirtless men with abs. Much more exciting than anything that ever happened to us between the ages of 15 to18. Sabrina spends a good deal of time in the bath, which is probably necessary when you spend so much time dripping in the blood of your enemies or being chased by swarms of evil bats. She’s also unable to extricate herself from her love triangle, another staple of teen dramas which we don’t remember happening to us either. “We’ve heard reports of levitation, the slaughter of demons, resurrection of witches,” intones Father Blackwood. Sounds fabulous.