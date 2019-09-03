Watch the Trailer for Taika Waititi’s Bonkers Hitler Movie ‘Jojo Rabbit’

Well, here it is, everybody. The first full trailer for Taika Waititi’s long-awaited “anti-hate satire” where he plays a child’s imaginary version of Hitler dropped Tuesday morning, and from the look of it, this one is going to be huge.

The two-minute clip gives us a much better look at the scope and tone of the film than the teaser we’ve already seen, and it also delves into actual plot beats, which that initial teaser was sorely lacking—well, aside from the whole “Calvin and Hobbes except in Nazi Germany and Hobbes is, uh, Hitler” thing. Here’s the full synopsis, via Fox Searchlight:

Videos by VICE

Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.

Disney may be worried that Jojo Rabbit is too edgy for them, but between Waititi’s masterful directing abilities and the fact that now is unfortunately the perfect time to eviscerate some Nazis on-screen, this one could easily be headed towards an Oscar. Give the trailer a watch above.