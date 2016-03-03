Here’s the First Trailer for the New ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot

The first trailer for the Paul Feig–directed, all-female Ghostbusters reboot is here, and it looks like the movie might just be good enough to make us finally forget about Ghostbusters 2 .

The official trailer, which was first screened Wednesday night at a Sony event and hit the internet Thursday, is full of nods to the original movie. There’s a lady ghost turning scary in libraries, ectoplasm gooping people up, and even a Slimer appearance, but Feig has been clear that this is a hard reboot and not a sequel.

“I didn’t like the idea of [these Ghostbusters] being handed technology—’Here’s how to do this.]’ I want to see it developed,” Feig said Wednesday, according to Variety. “We give them their own original origin story and play with that.”

One thing the trailer doesn’t give us is a look at the Stay Puftian villain that the new Ghostbusters will face off against—it seems we’ll have to wait until the film’s July 15 release for that.