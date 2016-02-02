Watch the Trailer for the New VICELAND Series ‘F*ck, That’s Delicious’

You’ve watched Action Bronson travel the world and eat everything from fried chicken to piles of truffles along the way on MUNCHIES, but now it’s time for Mr. Wonderful to graduate to the small screen.

In case you haven’t heard, VICE is launching a new cable network called VICELAND that will feature a wide variety of tasty programming—including a revved up version of our very own series F*ck, That’s Delicious.

On behalf of VICELAND—which launches on Monday, February 29—we are excited to share the first trailer for Action Bronson’s F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS, a brand-new series premiering on Thursday, March 3 at 10 PM.

F*CK, THAT’S DELICIOUS chronicles the life and eating habits of rap’s greatest bon vivant, Action Bronson. With the help of his long-time friends and collaborators Meyhem Lauren and Big Body Bes, Action shows us that life is meant to be enjoyed as much as possible.

