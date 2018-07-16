Watch the trailer for VICE on HBO’s episode “After The Fall”

The fight for the future of Syria has turned the nation into a chessboard for competing world powers. But for civilians in the former ISIS capital city Raqqa, the ghosts of the past make the future hard to imagine.

VICE News’ Isobel Yeung returns to Syria to tell the stories of the people who were caught in the crossfire between the most feared terror group on Earth and the U.S.-backed coalition, as they try to rebuild among the ruins.

Videos by VICE

See it this Friday at 7:30 PM and 11 PM EDT on HBO.

Watch next: This is life inside Assad’s Syria after 6 years of brutal war