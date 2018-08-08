Watch the trailer for VICE on HBO’s episode “Trump’s Trade War”

“Trade wars are good and easy to win,” President Donald Trump famously tweeted. But how would one really impact Americans?

As a candidate, Trump made bringing American jobs back to America a central part of his campaign. Now, he’s waged an economic battle royale with China. On Thursday, his administration escalated an already precarious trade war by slapping 25 percent tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese imports.

Videos by VICE

From the Missouri and Kentucky aluminum workers who credit Trump’s trade policy for saving their jobs, to the Iowa soybean farmers feeling the effects of China’s trade retaliation, VICE traveled across the country to track the threats facing U.S. industries.

We met the manufacturers, people, and competing forces questioning the reality behind Trump’s rhetoric.

See it Friday at 7:30PM and 11PM EDT on HBO.

Watch more VICE on HBO here.