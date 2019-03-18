You Can Now Watch ‘The Trixie & Katya Show’ Free on All 4

Just over a year ago, history was made as Trixie Mattel was crowned the third (and most important) winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. In the year of our father 2016, Miss Katya Zamolodchikova was beaten to the top position by Alaska – but that’s all in the past now. What matters is that Trixie and Katya made a TV show together, The Trixie & Katya Show, which you can view for free on All 4.

Watch as these fabulous drag queens dig into life’s most pressing issues – from love and sex to fear and death, one topic at a time. They’ll take questions from fans (and sometimes trolls), grill complete strangers about life’s big questions and explore what it really means to live your best life.

In the first episode, Trixie and Katya tackle the ins and outs of hooking up, going over online dating, meeting up IRL and a few bedroom dos and don’ts. Navigating the subject leads them to some pretty weird places, and after tricking some guy from Grindr into appearing on TV and treating a rubber chicken like a sex toy, they get to the bottom of everything you’d want to know about getting it on.

