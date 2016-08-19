Watch the Video for Still Works’ Hypnotic Debut Single “Half Full”

Matthew Hadley of Total Giovanni, Tori Holleman of Retiree, and Chris Crisafi of Teaser Pony have made a kind of mini-supergroup trio with Still Works—though it should be said that the bass flange is probably as good as a fourth member.

Debut single “Half Full” sounds like a song you’d hear in a dream and wake up trying to hold onto, just long enough to write. Unlike anything we’ve heard in a while, it catches you right off the bat—repetitive and rhythmic, with just the right amount of pop.

Today we premiere the video for “Half Full,” directed by Tori Holleman, with the help of Joey Knox and Olwen Evans. The video is just as weird, hypnotic, and cool as the single itself—two buddies digging holes for some damn reason.

Check out the video below, and follow Still Works on Soundcloud.

Still Works will play for the very first time at September’s MCA ARTBAR Primavera Edition. Follow MCA ARTBAR on Facebook for updates.