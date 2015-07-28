The Weeknd’s Video for “Can’t Feel My Face” Is Literally Lit

The Weeknd may be going through his Prince phase as he makes the move from being an R&B artist to a pop star, but if his newest video for “Can’t Feel My Face” is any indication, he still has a bit of darkness left in him. The infectious pop hit was created with the help of pop music architect Max Martin, and the video shows Tesfaye performing in a club before he is literally lit on fire. It’s corny, but weirdly great? The single will be on The Weeknd’s second studio album Beauty Behind the Madness, scheduled to be released on August 28. Watch the video here.

Slava Pastuk can’t feel his face, because of the beard – @SlavaP