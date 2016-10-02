Watch The Weeknd Perform “Starboy” and “False Alarm” on SNL, Obviously

The Weeknd isn’t at New York City’s The Meadows festival this weekend. He cancelled for the second time on Friday night in advance of his Saturday set, citing scheduling conflicts. It all seemed a little cruel and short notice and, yeah, maybe it was. But those scheduling conflicts were Saturday Night Live. And you don’t pass that up when you’ve got a new album coming out in a few weeks.

So The Weeknd took himself to 30 Rock last night to play out both Starboy singles, “Starboy” and “False Alarm.” It all worked out nicely with the sparse stage allowing him to go fully into his nascent rockstar vibe. He turned “I’m a motherfuckin’ starboy” into “I’m a, I’m a, I’m a starboy” without it sounding too jarring which is pretty impressive too.

He also made an appearance​ in The Weeknd Update, bringing back a segment that he’d appeared in on his last SNL slot last fall.

Check out “Starboy” and “False Alarm” below.

